Oct 23 Chameleon Missing It's Tail
Photo 413

Oct 23 Chameleon Missing It's Tail IMG_9339

I consider the Chameleons living in the front porch ferns to be my buddies. They ofter sit and watch me water the ferns. This little guy is missing its tail. Makes me wonder what is the full story. Did it escape a hawk or some other predator?
23rd October 2023

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
113% complete

