Previous
Next
Nov 3 Canadians and Mallards In Early Sun IMG_4958 by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 418

Nov 3 Canadians and Mallards In Early Sun IMG_4958

Tried this pic on a whim. Canadian Geese and Mallards are about 250 yards away. The early morning was crisp and the different colors of shade and sunlight are interesting.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise