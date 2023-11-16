Previous
Canadians 15 On Big Pond IMG_5111A by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 422

Canadians 15 On Big Pond IMG_5111A

This small flock on Canadian Geese showed up on the big pond. They were about 200 yards away so again I used the Tampon 150-600.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise