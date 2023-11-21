Previous
Nov 21 Deer Scratching IMG_5207A by georgegailmcdowellcom
Nov 21 Deer Scratching IMG_5207A

As I was taking pics of a small herd of 10 deer, I was looking for unusual situations. That is exactly what I found from this juvenile White Tail Deer. I used the full Zoom at about 50 yards and was pleased with the detail.
