Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 424
Nov 21 Deer Scratching IMG_5207A
As I was taking pics of a small herd of 10 deer, I was looking for unusual situations. That is exactly what I found from this juvenile White Tail Deer. I used the full Zoom at about 50 yards and was pleased with the detail.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
425
photos
0
followers
0
following
116% complete
View this month »
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
425
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
21st November 2023 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close