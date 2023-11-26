Previous
Nov 26 Hawk Behind Branches IMG_5245A
Nov 26 Hawk Behind Branches IMG_5245A

I was able to get a pic of a very fidgety Red Tail Hawk. He was flushed out of the pond side undergrowth and sat in this tree for about 3 pics. I like the focus behind the branches.
Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
