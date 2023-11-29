Previous
Nov 29 Blue Heron Powering Up by georgegailmcdowellcom
Nov 29 Blue Heron Powering Up

I have been trying to get my settings correct for birds in flight. While I did not get the focus on the wing feathers, I do like the setting and the power shown by this Heron.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
