Dec 13 Sea Gull Above Pond IMG_5670AA
Photo 431

Dec 13 Sea Gull Above Pond IMG_5670AA

Sea Gulls have proven to be a very difficult photo. They are fast and erratic flyers that are difficult to capture with any detail. This photo was taken above the big pond at about 200 yards.
13th December 2023

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
