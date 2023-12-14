Previous
Dec 14 Kingfisher C U IMG_5694AAA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 432

Dec 14 Kingfisher C U IMG_5694AAA

I finally captured detail on a Kingfisher. This one came on a day that I used my new tripod and was able to focus on this beautiful bird at about 100 yards away.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
