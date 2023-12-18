Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 436
Dec 18 Heron In Flight IMG_6136AA
The Blue Herons were quite active today with about 6 at my end of the Big Pond at the same time. This photo was taken as golfers drove past it as it stood on a large rock. Again, used new tripod and Tampon Zoom.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
436
photos
0
followers
0
following
119% complete
View this month »
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
18th December 2023 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close