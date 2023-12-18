Previous
Dec 18 Heron In Flight IMG_6136AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 436

Dec 18 Heron In Flight IMG_6136AA

The Blue Herons were quite active today with about 6 at my end of the Big Pond at the same time. This photo was taken as golfers drove past it as it stood on a large rock. Again, used new tripod and Tampon Zoom.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise