Dec 19 Heron's 2 N M IMG_6164AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Dec 19 Heron's 2 N M IMG_6164AA

It is looking like the mating season is just around the corner for the Blue Herons. The territorial disputes are loud and long. Their flights are so erratic that gettin good shots requires me to drop to about 400 on my 150-600 Tamorn Zoom.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
