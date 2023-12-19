Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 437
Dec 19 Heron's 2 N M IMG_6164AA
It is looking like the mating season is just around the corner for the Blue Herons. The territorial disputes are loud and long. Their flights are so erratic that gettin good shots requires me to drop to about 400 on my 150-600 Tamorn Zoom.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
437
photos
0
followers
0
following
119% complete
View this month »
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
19th December 2023 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close