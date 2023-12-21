Previous
Dec 21 Heron Powering Into Flight IMG_6411AAA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 439

Dec 21 Heron Powering Into Flight IMG_6411AAA

I really liked this photo of a Blue Heron taking flight from the water. It was so graceful that it only displaced a small amount of water.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise