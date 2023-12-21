Sign up
Photo 439
Dec 21 Heron Powering Into Flight IMG_6411AAA
I really liked this photo of a Blue Heron taking flight from the water. It was so graceful that it only displaced a small amount of water.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
Views
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
21st December 2023 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
