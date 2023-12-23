Previous
Dec 23 Kingfisher On Bridge IMG_6473AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 441

Dec 23 Kingfisher On Bridge IMG_6473AA

It was great day for a Kingfisher posing on a sunny day. It seems that they are most active during rainy days when their colors are not bright.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise