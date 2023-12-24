Previous
Dec 24 Hawk With Intense Look At Ground
Photo 442

Dec 24 Hawk With Intense Look At Ground IMG_6512AA

This Red Tail Hawk flew into branches just above our deck while trying to get away from attacking crows. It stayed long enough for a few photos while getting respite from the crows.
24th December 2023

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo Details

