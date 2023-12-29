Previous
Dec 29 Red Bellied Woodpecker IMG_6591AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 444

Dec 29 Red Bellied Woodpecker IMG_6591AA

When this Red Bellied Woodpecker flew to its old nest, I was attracted by the speed as it flew. Fortunately I already had my camera on the deck so I was able to capture this photo.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
