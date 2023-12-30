Previous
Dec 30 Cormorant C U IMG_6653A
Photo 445

Dec 30 Cormorant C U IMG_6653A

I was pleased to get a close up of this Cormorant on a clear day. It was fishing near a close bank so I was finally able to get some head detail.
30th December 2023

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
