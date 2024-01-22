Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 456
Jan 22 Mallard Female Preening IMG_7095AA
Female Mallards are a very beautiful water fowl. However, they are ofter overshadowed by their male mate with its bright green head. In this photo, the female is preening in such a way that the blue feathers are featured.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
458
photos
0
followers
0
following
125% complete
View this month »
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
458
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
22nd January 2024 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close