Previous
Next
Jan 22 Mallard Female Preening IMG_7095AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 456

Jan 22 Mallard Female Preening IMG_7095AA

Female Mallards are a very beautiful water fowl. However, they are ofter overshadowed by their male mate with its bright green head. In this photo, the female is preening in such a way that the blue feathers are featured.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise