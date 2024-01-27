Sign up
Previous
Photo 458
Mallards Eating IMG_7104AA
This pair of Mallards is working hard for food. It seemed like the female was constantly foraging the bottom. I was pleased with the female's detail, especially the legs and the male's green head.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
458
photos
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
458
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
27th January 2024 9:51am
