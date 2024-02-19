Previous
Feb 19 Canadians With Reflections IMG_7450AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 469

Feb 19 Canadians With Reflections IMG_7450AA

Normally Canadian Geese are not photogenic but this photo is different. The use of reflection add a different dimension. Also I was happy with the detail especially catching the eye.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
