Feb 25 Osprey IMG_7741AAA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 473

Feb 25 Osprey IMG_7741AAA

Ospreys are a beautiful and agressive hunters. They normally work far out in the sound. This photo was taken from about 300 yards away but you can still see that this Osprey is looking down for a meal.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
