Photo 473
Feb 25 Osprey IMG_7741AAA
Ospreys are a beautiful and agressive hunters. They normally work far out in the sound. This photo was taken from about 300 yards away but you can still see that this Osprey is looking down for a meal.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
25th February 2024 10:19am
