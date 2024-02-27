Previous
Feb 27 Pelican Over Breaking Waves IMG_8125AAAA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 475

Feb 27 Pelican Over Breaking Waves IMG_8125AAAA

This technique of the Pelicans gliding low over waves is quite normal. I was happy with the wave breaking behind.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
