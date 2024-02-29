Previous
Feb 29 Pelican Banking Right
Photo 477

Feb 29 Pelican Banking Right IMG_8369AAA

As I have found, photos that look dull come to life with processing. This photo was taken on a grey rainy day at about 200 yards away. As I added light and began cropping, the incredible detail in this Pelican came to life.
29th February 2024

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo Details

