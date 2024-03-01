Previous
March 1 Pelican Over Foam IMG_8461AAA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 478

March 1 Pelican Over Foam IMG_8461AAA

Pelicans gliding low over the water is a common sight in Hilton Head. I liked this photo as it captured feather details.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Big George

