Photo 478
March 1 Pelican Over Foam IMG_8461AAA
Pelicans gliding low over the water is a common sight in Hilton Head. I liked this photo as it captured feather details.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
1st March 2024 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
