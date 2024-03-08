Previous
March 8 Hawk Head Detail IMG_8618AAA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 483

March 8 Hawk Head Detail IMG_8618AAA

This Hawk sat for quite some time but was constantly turning its head. I was pleased with the head and feather detail.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
