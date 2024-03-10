Previous
March 10 Mallads Head On 2
Photo 467

March 10 Mallads Head On 2 IMG_8639AA

On a beautiful spring day, these two Male Mallards stopped by the small pond. The head-on shot was a rarity for me as were Mallards next to the bank and rocks.
10th March 2024

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
