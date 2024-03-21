Previous
Next
March 21 Heron Gliding IMG_8746AAA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 473

March 21 Heron Gliding IMG_8746AAA

It appears that the Blue Herons are getting active this spring. This Heron was being chased away from feeding by another. I love the eye and feet detail.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise