Previous
Photo 474
March 25 Heron Diving For Fish IMG_8770AAA
This is one of those photos you wait for. I was watching this Blue Heron scanning the shallows and with my camera focused on it, the heron made its move.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
25th March 2024 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
