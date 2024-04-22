Previous
April 22 Heron With Fish On The Move IMG_9211AAA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 480

April 22 Heron With Fish On The Move IMG_9211AAA

Another successful fishing expedition for a Blue Heron. It took a while for the Heron to adjust the fish into the heads-first position. Just nature at work.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
131% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise