Photo 518
May 22 Cardinals With Female Singing IMG_6392AA
When I shot these photos, I was unsure exactly what was in the dogwood tree. Upon processing I was pleased to see a pair of Cardinals. Looks like a normal married couple.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo Details
Album
Camera
Taken
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
