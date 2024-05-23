Previous
Turtle Struggling With Next Step IMG_6447AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 519

Turtle Struggling With Next Step IMG_6447AA

This turtle seemed to be running out of gas trying to climb this hill. He never got to the small pond as it turned around and moved to the big pond.
23rd May 2024

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo Details

