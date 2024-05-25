Sign up
May 25 Heron Had To Go Back In IMG_9781AAA
This photo is self explanatory, almost.What one does not know is that the Blue Heron missed a fish on his first try so it went right back after the fish. Everything this Heron does points to the fact that this is a young Heron.
25th May 2024
25th May 24
365
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
25th May 2024 9:41am
