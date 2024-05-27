Sign up
Photo 523
May 27 Heron On A Windy Day IMG_9903AAA
This Blue Heron was the only one on either pond today. The reason, it was very windy and it was being moved around as it walked.
27th May 2024
27th May 24
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
