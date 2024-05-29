Previous
Next
May 29 Heron Low Over Path IMG_9930AAA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 521

May 29 Heron Low Over Path IMG_9930AAA

This photo shows how much strength a Blue Heron needs to start its flight. This Heron seemed to lose altitude as it cleared land but then leveled off.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
143% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise