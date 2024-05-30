Previous
May 30 Heron Ready To Jump On Bank
May 30 Heron Ready To Jump On Bank IMG_9977AAA

This is an unusual photo as many Blue Herons fish from the water. In this case, the heron jumps back up the bank to position and eat it's fish.
30th May 2024

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
