Photo 528
June 4 Crow Cawing Out IMG_0002AAA
The crows were very active behind our deck. I really liked this photo as the head and beak definition was sharp.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Big George
ace
@georgegailmcdowellcom
522
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th June 2024 10:21am
