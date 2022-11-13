Previous
Foggy night in Birmingham by georgeolphin
Foggy night in Birmingham

Looked out the window last night and saw this dark ominous tower beautifully lit in the foggy night. A little bit of work to get the shot long enough that I got enough light in but short enough that I could steady it with my hands on the balcony.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

George Olphin

@georgeolphin
Engineer by trade, photographer by choice. My personal challenge to take some time everyday to take and edit a photo. Shooting with a D7200 and...
