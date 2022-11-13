Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
2 / 365
Foggy night in Birmingham
Looked out the window last night and saw this dark ominous tower beautifully lit in the foggy night. A little bit of work to get the shot long enough that I got enough light in but short enough that I could steady it with my hands on the balcony.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George Olphin
@georgeolphin
Engineer by trade, photographer by choice. My personal challenge to take some time everyday to take and edit a photo. Shooting with a D7200 and...
2
photos
2
followers
4
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
13th November 2022 10:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
night
,
dark
,
buildings
,
architecture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close