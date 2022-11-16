Previous
A Friendly Face. by georgeolphin
5 / 365

A Friendly Face.

Sheep are skittish animals, however this one did seem to enjoy posing however shortly for a close up before cantering off towards the nearest mountain top
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

George Olphin

@georgeolphin
Engineer by trade, photographer by choice. My personal challenge to take some time everyday to take and edit a photo. Shooting with a D7200 and...
