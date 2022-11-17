Previous
Time stands still in the mountains. by georgeolphin
6 / 365

Time stands still in the mountains.

We climbed Scafell Pike and somehow I didn't use my camera at any point. Took us about 6.5 hours and 14 miles so I'll forgive myself as it was a challenging day.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

George Olphin

@georgeolphin
Engineer by trade, photographer by choice. My personal challenge to take some time everyday to take and edit a photo. Shooting with a D7200 and...
Photo Details

