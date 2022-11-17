Sign up
6 / 365
Time stands still in the mountains.
We climbed Scafell Pike and somehow I didn't use my camera at any point. Took us about 6.5 hours and 14 miles so I'll forgive myself as it was a challenging day.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
0
0
George Olphin
ace
@georgeolphin
Engineer by trade, photographer by choice. My personal challenge to take some time everyday to take and edit a photo. Shooting with a D7200 and...
8
photos
3
followers
13
following
2% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
18th November 2022 2:28pm
Tags
water
,
waterfall
,
long exposure
,
flow
