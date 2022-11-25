Previous
Winter by gerielleagustinn
Winter

I chose the snow because it matches the theme which is winter. What I like about it is the little bunny foot prints in them. What I dislike about it is that it looks a bit bland. The feeling I get from this is calm and peaceful.
Gerielle Agustin

@gerielleagustinn
abby krawchuk
I like how at first it just looks like snow and then you see how there's foot prints in the snow
November 25th, 2022  
