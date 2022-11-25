Sign up
8 / 365
Winter
I chose the snow because it matches the theme which is winter. What I like about it is the little bunny foot prints in them. What I dislike about it is that it looks a bit bland. The feeling I get from this is calm and peaceful.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
1
0
Gerielle Agustin
@gerielleagustinn
8
photos
6
followers
6
following
2% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
abby krawchuk
I like how at first it just looks like snow and then you see how there's foot prints in the snow
November 25th, 2022
