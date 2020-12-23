Previous
by gerry13
15 / 365

This is my 2nd attempt for this week's get-pushed challenge.

I was challenged by Northy to take inspiration from Yeats' poem, "the Second Coming" and more specifically from the line
"Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold" and picture it.

Similar to my first attempt,everything around the center is "falling apart" and the centre itself "cannot hold" thus follows the same fate and is nothing more but a hole
Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
