21 / 365
Light In The Dark
This one is:
a response for this week's get pushed challenge,where i was tasked with taking a picture on square format
a self-portrait
a picture about seeing the light on us and working hard to improve ourselves,especially on days like these where we reflect on the past 365 days,and setting goals for next year
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th December 2020 1:00pm
self-portrait
,
photoshop
,
abandoned
,
square
,
selfie
,
get-pushed-440
Gerasimos Georg.
@mcsiegle
3rd attempt,please let me know what you think :)
December 29th, 2020
