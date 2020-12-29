Previous
Light In The Dark by gerry13
21 / 365

Light In The Dark

This one is:
a response for this week's get pushed challenge,where i was tasked with taking a picture on square format

a self-portrait

a picture about seeing the light on us and working hard to improve ourselves,especially on days like these where we reflect on the past 365 days,and setting goals for next year
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Gerasimos Georg.
@mcsiegle 3rd attempt,please let me know what you think :)
December 29th, 2020  
