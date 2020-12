2020 Collage

And here's my 12 photo collage for the year that's ending today!One for every month



Its something i hadn't done since 2017 but i think its a great way to remmember a year just like with the 365 project



So i want to wish you all and everybody,wherever you are a happy new year.I hope 2021 will bring whatever 2020 deprived us of and,of course,that within this year things will return to normal again and we will see the end of this pandemic and its restrictions



Happy new Year :)