Backgammon Pieces
High-key photography after a long time.
This is my get-pushed challenge for this week.Mary also specified i would get some extra points for doing white on white.
Obviously i went for the bonus here,by putting 2 white pieces against a white background and a black one in the middle so its not just plain white
I don't like the vignette on the edges but i didn't want to crop too much
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Tags
white
,
high-key
,
backgammon
,
get-pushed-442
Gerasimos Georg.
@mcsiegle
here's my first attempt
January 12th, 2021
