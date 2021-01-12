Previous
Backgammon Pieces by gerry13
35 / 365

Backgammon Pieces

High-key photography after a long time.
This is my get-pushed challenge for this week.Mary also specified i would get some extra points for doing white on white.

Obviously i went for the bonus here,by putting 2 white pieces against a white background and a black one in the middle so its not just plain white

I don't like the vignette on the edges but i didn't want to crop too much
12th January 2021

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
9% complete

Photo Details

@mcsiegle here's my first attempt
January 12th, 2021  
