by gerry13
This week i was challenged by Val to do low-key landscape.

So first of all,its difficult to photograph a natural landscape at night right now,due to quarantine restrictions and also from what i saw online it seems that most low-key is on black on white.

I decided to experiment with an urban landscape on colour.
Next attempt will be on b&w
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

@valpetersen Here's my first attempt
January 20th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Great shot!
January 20th, 2021  
