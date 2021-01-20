Sign up
Previous
Next
43 / 365
This week i was challenged by Val to do low-key landscape.
So first of all,its difficult to photograph a natural landscape at night right now,due to quarantine restrictions and also from what i saw online it seems that most low-key is on black on white.
I decided to experiment with an urban landscape on colour.
Next attempt will be on b&w
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
2
0
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
6
2
365
NIKON D750
20th January 2021 7:13pm
Tags
night
,
dark
,
long-exposure
,
cityscape
,
car-trails
,
get-pushed-443
Gerasimos Georg.
@valpetersen
Here's my first attempt
January 20th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Great shot!
January 20th, 2021
