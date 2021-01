Something more conventional for my 2nd attempt



I was challenged by Val to do low-key landscape.

This is a much more simple approach to the challenge,i simply adjusted exposure to -1,3 stop,clicked while a car was passing to use it as a main subject-focus point and also to add a strong white on the image



Also this a 100% bob post



Thanks a lot for the attention on my 1st attempt,i always appreciate it :)