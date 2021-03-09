Sign up
Orange Orchid
This week's orange,proved much easier to find than before
Not the sharpest shot and not taken 7 years ago,but my camera settings(this time all of them) are messed up.Time to put some extra care on it
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd January 2014 11:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
march
,
rainbow2021
