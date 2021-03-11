Previous
Back to Green by gerry13
Back to Green

A basement window looking out to ground level.

The place is abandoned and nature has claimed it back
11th March 2021

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
