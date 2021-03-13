Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
95 / 365
Sometimes you hunt the colour and others the colour just comes to you
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
95
photos
31
followers
36
following
26% complete
View this month »
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
JNY-LX1
Taken
12th March 2021 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
shadow
,
house
,
saturday
,
rainbow2021
Ingrid
ace
Beautiful! The sun and shadows make it even more interesting!
March 13th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wowza! What a find, sheer perfection for the Rainbow month. Wonderful!
March 13th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Woweee!! They really wanted to blend in! Bet they're shy and retiring people. Great capture too ( don't be surprised if
@artsygang
ask to paint it- in fact consider the request made please!)
March 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close