Previous
Next
by gerry13
95 / 365

Sometimes you hunt the colour and others the colour just comes to you
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Beautiful! The sun and shadows make it even more interesting!
March 13th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wowza! What a find, sheer perfection for the Rainbow month. Wonderful!
March 13th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Woweee!! They really wanted to blend in! Bet they're shy and retiring people. Great capture too ( don't be surprised if @artsygang ask to paint it- in fact consider the request made please!)
March 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise