25th of March

On this day we celebrate the beginning of the Greek revolution against the ottoman empire and commemorate all those who fought for freedom and democracy.This year was particularly special as it marked 200 years.



Here in Athens we celebrated with events like the opening of the national gallery after being renovated for some years and a military parade.Many important figures of various countries were invited to attend these events as it closed to the public due to covid restrictions,



Personally i felt very proud to see many buildings around the world being illuminated in blue colour to honour the 200th anniversary.Some of these were the Sydney opera house,the niagara falls,the empire state building,taj mahal and others.





