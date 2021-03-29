Sign up
Red Car
Another red car for the last red Monday,after 2 flower shots for the weekend.
Feeling like my March was more or less the same thing
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
JNY-LX1
Taken
29th March 2021 1:02pm
Tags
red
,
car
,
contrast
,
rainbow2021
