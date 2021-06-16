Past the Door,Into the Unknown

Frst response to thiw week's get-pushed challenge.I was given actually 3 options to choose from,from Kathy and i will try to respond to as many as i can.



1st option was Entrance, Gate, door, and 2nd was Shoe(s) - interesting location or setting that the shoes add interest to the photo.



I think this one hits two birds with one stone.Its also funny that the door doesn't "work" as it should and i'm actually standing on it.

Obviously the shot comes from one of the abandoned places i love to photograph